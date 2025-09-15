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Rahul Gandhi records dissent on CBI chief selection process: 'Leader of Opposition not a rubber stamp'

Gandhi's letter, sent from his Delhi residence on Tuesday (May 12), outlined several critical points regarding the selection process and asserted that the Leader of Opposition cannot be treated as a "rubber stamp."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 13, 2026, 01:13 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi records dissent on CBI chief selection process: 'Leader of Opposition not a rubber stamp'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo credit: ANI).
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In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has recorded his dissent with respect to the proceedings to recommend the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Gandhi's letter, sent from his Delhi residence on Tuesday (May 12), outlined several critical points regarding the selection process and asserted that the Leader of Opposition cannot be treated as a "rubber stamp."

In his letter to PM Modi, Gandhi alleged the central government has repeatedly misused the CBI to target journalists, critics, and political opponents. "Dear Prime Minister, I write to you in your capacity as Chairperson of the Committee constituted to recommend the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to record my dissent with its proceedings. Your government has repeatedly misused the CBI, intended to be India's premier investigative agency, to target political opponents, journalists, and critics. It is to prevent such institutional capture that the Leader of the Opposition is included in the Selection Committee. Regrettably, you have continued to deny me any meaningful role in the process," Gandhi wrote in his letter, a copy of which he shared on X.

Gandhi said that despite repeated requests, he was denied access to self-appraisal and 360-degree reports of the eligible candidates. He was expected to review the appraisal records of 69 candidates for the first time during the actual committee meeting. Gandhi claimed that this "deliberate denial of information" ensures that only the government's pre-decided candidate is selected, making a "mockery" of the legal process. "A detailed review of these records is crucial to assess each candidate's history and performance. This deliberate denial of information, without any legal basis, makes a mockery of the selection process and ensures that only your pre-decided candidate is selected," the letter read.

Gandhi further noted in his letter that this was not an isolated incident. "I remind you that I had recorded my dissent in the previous meeting on 5th May 2025. I had also written to you on 21st October 2025, suggesting measures for a fair and transparent process, to which I have not even received a response. By denying the Selection Committee crucial information, the government has reduced it to a mere formality. The Leader of the Opposition is not a rubber stamp. I cannot abdicate my constitutional duty by participating in this biased exercise," he said, adding that he dissented in the "strongest terms".

Gandhi's post came after he attended a meeting as part of the procedure to recommend the next CBI chief at Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday around 7 pm -- the official residence of PM Modi in New Delhi. Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch (Karnataka cadre), is the current director of the CBI. He had taken charge on May 25, 2023, and his tenure was extended by one year in May last year.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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