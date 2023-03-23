Search icon
Rahul Gandhi found guilty over 'Modi surname' defamation case; sentenced to 2 years in jail

Rahul Gandhi, a Congressman, was charged with criminal defamation after allegedly making a joke about the "Modi surname." Surat District Court found Gandhi guilty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi, a Congressman, was charged with criminal defamation after allegedly making a joke about the "Modi surname." Surat District Court found Gandhi guilty.

According to a complaint made by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, Rahul Gandhi was accused of saying "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" in the incident.

Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the complainant alleged that the divisive statement was uttered during a rally in Kolar, Karnataka and that it defamed the whole Modi community.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

