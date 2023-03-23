Rahul Gandhi found guilty over 'Modi surname' defamation case; sentenced to 2 years in jail

Rahul Gandhi found guilty over 'Modi surname' defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, a Congressman, was charged with criminal defamation after allegedly making a joke about the "Modi surname." Surat District Court found Gandhi guilty.

Gujarat | Surat District Court holds Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/VXdrvFAjyK — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

According to a complaint made by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, Rahul Gandhi was accused of saying "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" in the incident.

Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the complainant alleged that the divisive statement was uttered during a rally in Kolar, Karnataka and that it defamed the whole Modi community.