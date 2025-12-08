Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi in Parliament: 'We're debating Vande Mataram because...'

Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale
Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had written to Subhash Chandra Bose saying that the origins of Vande Mataram may incite Muslims. Gandhi, MP from Kerala's Wayanad, said PM Modi had selectively quoted from the letter during his address in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. "The so-called objection against the remaining stanzas of Vandra Mataram was manufactured by the communalists," she said during the debate.