Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi in Parliament: 'We're debating Vande Mataram because...'

Gandhi, MP from Kerala's Wayanad, said PM Modi had selectively quoted from the letter during his address in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. "The so-called objection against the remaining stanzas of Vandra Mataram was manufactured by the communalists," she said during the debate.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

