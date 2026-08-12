Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi says FCRA bill should be withdrawn

Speaking with reporters, Priyanka Gandhi made clear the Congress party's definitive position on the matter. "Our stance is that this bill should be withdrawn," she said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday voiced clear opposition in the national capital regarding the ongoing legislative discussions surrounding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, maintaining that her party's absolute stance is that the legislation should be withdrawn. Speaking with the reporters, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised the party's definitive position on the matter. "Our stance is that this bill should be withdrawn," she said.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill was formally referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wednesday after the Central Government moved a motion to this effect in Parliament. Union Minister Nityanand Rai tabled the motion in the Lok Sabha after it resumed proceedings following its adjournment in the morning.

According to the Supplementary List of Business for the Lok Sabha, the proposed Joint Committee will consist of 31 members--21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. "That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the motion moved by the Home Minister stated.

The committee has been tasked with conducting an in-depth examination of the legislative provisions and is required to submit its report to the Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. The motion further specified that the quorum for the sittings of the Joint Committee shall be one-third of the total number of its members.

Congress MP KC Venugopal sought withdrawal of Bill, his opposition to the bill also found support from SP MP Akhilesh Yadav. In reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition should welcome the Government's decision to refer the bill to a JPC and added that there was nothing in the bill to target minority institutions. On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav also opposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying that the bill should not have been introduced, arguing that NGOs have played a major role in providing education and other services in tribal and economically disadvantaged areas.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the voluntary organisations and missionaries had carried out extensive work in areas such as Jharkhand and Gujarat's Dang region. "This bill should never have been brought. The amount of work done by NGOs in Jharkhand, Gujarat's Dang area, and other tribal areas in the country has not been done by many governments till now," Yadav said. He said that the restrictions affecting such organisations can impact poor people and children who depend on them for education and other facilities. "Stopping this means that millions of poor people and children will be deprived of education and various other facilities," the SP MP said.

While the government has moved for a committee review, the Congress party has maintained its firm stance against the legislation, seeking a complete withdrawal of the Bill. The opposition has previously raised concerns that the proposed amendments could be used to target civil society and minority institutions. The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in the country and seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration by Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22 and are in force.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).