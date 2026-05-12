Rahul Gandhi slams govt over NEET-UG 2026 cancellation: 'Crime against youth's future'

In a statement on Tuesday, Gandhi described the paper cancellation as a "crime against the future of the youth". Earlier in the day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that it had decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 exam and reconduct it on dates that will be notified later.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination. In a statement on Tuesday, Gandhi described the paper cancellation as a "crime against the future of the youth". Earlier in the day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that it had decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 exam and reconduct it on dates that will be notified later.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In a post on X, which was originally in Hindi, Gandhi said: "The NEET 2026 exam has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education. This is not just a failure--it's a crime against the future of the youth." He added: "Every time, the paper mafia gets away, while honest students bear the punishment. Now, lakhs of students will once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty. If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold? The Prime Minister's so-called Amrit Kaal has turned into a poisonous era for the country."

Why was NEET-UG cancelled?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is an annual examination held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country. The 2026 exam has been cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak that reportedly occurred the night before the May 3 examination. In a statement, the NTA said the exam was cancelled to ensure transparency and to maintain public trust in the system. It also announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with investigating the matter.

Protests break out

The cancellation of NEET-UG has led to protests by student organisations across the country. In Delhi, one such demonstration was held by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) -- the student wing of the Congress party -- near Shastri Bhawan, the headquarters of the Union Education Ministry.