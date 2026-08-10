Rahul Gandhi criticises use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand: 'Only dialogue can yield solutions'

"The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong," Gandhi said in a post on social media. The Congress leader's comment came as police used lathis and teargas on the protesters, who were attempting to march to the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has criticised the use of force against students protesting over examination irregularities in Jharkhand. Gandhi's party is notably a partner in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) government in the state. "The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong," Gandhi said in a post on social media. The Congress leader's comment came as police used lathis and teargas on the protesters, who were attempting to march to the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha.

In his X post on Monday, Gandhi said that students have a right to peaceful protest and that "only dialogue can yield solutions." He added: "The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately." The post came even as the protesters closed in on the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building around 6 pm despite the police action.

Last week, Gandhi had said that every government, including the one in Jharkhand, should listen to students and work to fix the education system. "The student protests happening in the country are against the education system. I have said it clearly that our education system is collapsed, expensive, and oppressive. Every government must listen to students and take actions to change the education system, whether it is Congress, Union government, or Jharkhand," he had said during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. That was Gandhi's first statement on the Jharkhand students' protest and came amid criticism over his silence on the agitation.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand education minister Sudivya Kumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "hijacking" the students' protest. "The government made every effort to resolve the students' issues. The agitating students would have accepted the government's proposal, but the BJP hijacked the protest and misled them into holding today's agitation," the minister said.

Students and job aspirants in Jharkhand have been protesting over alleged irregularities in several recruitment exams for more than two weeks. After holding talks with the demonstrators, the government has asked the state CID to investigate the criminal aspects of the irregularities. The state government also said that the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) would be asked to probe the financial irregularities linked to the controversy.