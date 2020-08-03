Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive

Karti said that his symptoms are mild, and he is under home quarantine.

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram said on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to announce the news.

He advised those who have recently been in contact with him to follow the requisite COVID-19 protocols.

"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," Karti Chidambaram tweeted.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, joining a string of very high profile political leaders who have contracted the deadly virus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Uttar Pradesh BJP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh also tested positive for the deadly virus and have isolated themselves at their respective homes.