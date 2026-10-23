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Congress MP Imran Masood detained after visiting Jamia Millia Islamia amid student protests

Congress MP Imran Masood was detained by Delhi Police after visiting Jamia Millia Islamia to support student union election demands, amid a row over 'Free Kashmir' and 'Free Sharjeel Imam' posters.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 11:23 PM IST

Congress MP Imran Masood detained after visiting Jamia Millia Islamia amid student protests
Congress MP Imran Masood detained after visiting Jamia Millia Islamia amid student protests (Source: ANI)
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Congress MP Imran Masood was detained by Delhi Police on Friday after visiting Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi to express solidarity with students protesting for the restoration of student union elections.
The protest has continued at the central university for several days, with students demanding the reinstatement of the student union electoral process. Masood visited the campus to extend his support to the protesting students.

His detention came amid a controversy over posters and slogans that appeared on campus, including calls for the release of Sharjeel Imam, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD scholar who has been jailed over remarks made during the anti-CAA protests and faces anti-terror charges.

'Free Kashmir', 'Free Sharjeel Imam' Posters Spark Row

Posters bearing the slogans ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Free Sharjeel Imam’ have fuelled the controversy surrounding the ongoing student agitation at Jamia Millia Islamia.

The slogans have drawn attention amid the students’ demands for the restoration of student union elections and action against students who were expelled from the university.

What Did Imran Masood Say About The Controversial Slogans?

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Masood distanced himself from the controversial posters and said he did not support the slogans. He also questioned the action taken against the students and called for their reinstatement.

“Those who want to break this movement should understand that Kashmir is an integral part of India. We would even give our lives to keep Kashmir as an integral part of India,” the Congress MP said.

Congress MP Questions Expulsion Of Students, Delay In Elections

Questioning the university’s decision to expel students, Masood asked why they could not be reinstated and why student union elections had not been restored.

“I can even give my life for my children. These are my children and the future of my country. Attempts are being made to crush their rights. The students have been expelled from the university. Why is the student union not being restored? What exactly is the reason that you do not want to reinstate the student union?” he told the media.

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia have been protesting for several days, pressing the university administration to restore student union elections. Masood’s visit to express solidarity with them came as the controversy over the posters and slogans added to tensions surrounding the agitation.

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