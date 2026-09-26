Congress mocks PM Modi over ‘bhajan clubbing’, BJP hits back

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in a Delhi ‘Bhajan clubbing’ event, while BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Congress of mocking India’s bhajan and bhakti traditions.

A political exchange has started between the Congress and BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ‘Bhajan clubbing’ programme in Delhi on Friday. Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge criticised Modi’s participation, alleging that the Prime Minister had time for the event but was not answering questions related to the Election Commission.

“PM @narendramodi has time for 'Bhajan Clubbing', but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission,” Kharge posted on X.

Kharge also alleged that Modi had been avoiding difficult questions for several years. “For 13 years, there has been a familiar pattern: when difficult questions confront the government, the Prime Minister is conspicuously absent from answering them. Celebrations get his presence. Accountability gets his silence,” the Karnataka home minister added.

BJP accuses Congress of mocking bhajan and bhakti

The BJP responded by accusing Kharge of making fun of India's traditions of bhajan and bhakti. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan shared Kharge’s post on X and wrote:

“Congress once again mocks and insults Bharat's remarkable civilisational heritage of Bhajan and Bhakti. What better can you expect of Junior Kharge, who is only conversant with singing praises of the self-serving Congress first family,”

Kesavan also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned whether Kharge would hold him accountable for the party’s electoral performance.

“Does Junior Kharge have even an iota of courage to talk about clubbing accountability of Rahul Gandhi with Congress party's dismal electoral failures, because under Rahul Gandhi's dismal leadership, the Congress party has lost 3 consecutive Lok Sabha elections and suffered nearly 100 Assembly drubbings,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Why is the Election Commission being mentioned?

Kharge’s criticism came amid opposition parties’ demands for action over the functioning of the Election Commission.

The opposition has been seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation following an Indian Express report that said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on record at least 14 times over the previous 10 months regarding certain decisions and orders.

According to the report, the objections included changes to statutory voter registration Form 6 and the centralisation of control over the electoral roll database. Congress workers have also held demonstrations in several states over the Election Commission’s functioning and its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that its official orders and administrative directions have legal backing and that differences of opinion are part of institutional deliberations.

What is ‘Bhajan clubbing’?

‘Bhajan clubbing’ is a modern format in which large groups, particularly young people, gather in a concert-like setting to sing devotional songs, clap and dance.

Modi attended the event at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park in Delhi on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya. Videos from the event showed him listening to devotional songs, clapping and playing a small percussion instrument.

The Prime Minister has previously spoken about the trend, describing it as a combination of devotion, culture, spirituality and modernity that has found interest among young people.

The latest exchange between Kharge and the BJP has therefore centred on both Modi’s participation in the event and the political debate over the Election Commission.