Congress MLA Umang Singhar's wife claims he has 'fetish' for video-recording women, accuses him of blackmailing

Congress MLA Umang Singhar has been booked by the police (File)

The wife of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar has lodged a police complaint against him claiming he has a fetish for video-recording women and blackmailing them. She has written to senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. In the letter, she alleged that the politician used to make videos and audio recordings of his ex-wife and had been doing that with her as well. She said the man has been blackmailing her using these videos, IANS reported.

His wife also claimed that she had written several complaints against her but the police are not taking action. She said that even though it was her personal matter, she was forced to make it public due to the police's inaction.

The politician comes from the tribal belt of the state.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday that the BJP has nothing to do with the controversy. He said Congress is viewing it as politics instead of punishing the leader. He vowed whoever harassed women in the state would be punished.

Singhar was Madhya Pradesh's forest minister in the previous government. He is an MLA from Gandhwani.

He was booked under sections that deal with domestic violence, rape and unnatural sex.

The police have clamped sections 294, 323,376(2)(n), 377, 498-A and 506 of the IPC at Naugaon police station.

The investigation is underway, the police said.