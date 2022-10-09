‘Cowardly move by BJP goons’: Tribal leader Anant Patel attacked in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi stands up in support

Congress MLA Anant Patel (Photo - Twitter)

Gujarat Congress MLA Anant Patel, who has been known to start the protest against the Par Tapi Narmada river-linking in the state, was attacked on Saturday night and was left injured. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media and shared the account of the attack.

MLA Anant Patel, who is also a notable tribal leader in the state, was reportedly attacked on Saturday night in Khergam town in Navsari district by a group of unknown persons, while Rahul Gandhi claimed that the attack on the MLA was carried out by BJP workers.

Soon after the attack, Congress workers and people from the tribal community gathered and stood up in protest in support of Patel, who is a Congress MLA from Vansda. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi called it an act of “cowardice” by the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a photo of Patel who had sustained a head injury and was bleeding. He further wrote, “The cowardly attack by the BJP on our MLA Anant Patel ji, who fought for the tribal society against the 'Par-Tapi River Link Project' in Gujarat, is condemnable.”

The senior Congress leader, who is currently in the middle of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, further wrote, “This is the anger of the BJP government. Every worker of the Congress party will fight till the last breath for the fight for the rights of the tribal.”

As per media reports, Anant Patel was about to launch a rally on October 10, covering all the major tribal areas in Gujarat over the course of ten days.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the attack on Patel took place when he and his driver had left for Khergam to attend a meeting called by Sarpanch Jharna Patel. During his journey, a group of youths reportedly stopped his car. They allegedly pulled Patel out of his car and attacked him, further threatening to kill him.

