Congress MLA Aditi Singh set to marry Punjab legislator, says 'Raebareli is my responsibility'

Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh is all set to marry Angad Singh Saini, her party colleague and a legislator from Punjab on November 21.

Aditi made her political debut during 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and succeeded her father and five-term MLA Akhilesh Kumar Singh in the assembly constituency. Her husband-to-be is an MLA from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and comes from the family of late Dilbagh Singh who won the Nawanshahr seat in the district for six terms.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on November 21 at a resort in the capital while a reception will be hosted by the groom's family on November 23. The function in Delhi will be as per Hindu rituals, another ceremony will be held as per Sikh traditions in Nawanshahr. Both the ceremonies will be a strictly family affair, reports said.

Speaking on her commitment to Raebareli, Aditi said she will never stop working for its development even after being married.

"Raebareli is my responsibility and my heart is completely devoted to it as my forefathers belong here. This is just the beginning, I will never stop working for its development even after being married," she said.

"Why a woman is always questioned on how will she manage her career and marriage? Women have the capacity to manage both and I will also continue to work. We should stop asking such questions to women," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

The first-time MLA said having the same political backgrounds helps the couple understand each other better.

"I am happy to marry him as we both belong to the same political backgrounds. This will help us in understanding each other well. He is a good man who respects me and my work," she said.

She, however, argued that two people from the same political party can have different opinions.

Aditi, known to be close to Congres president and Raebareli MP Sonia Gandhi's family, has differed with her party on several occasions. She was served a show-cause notice by the party for attending the special session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly on October 2 which was boycotted by the Congress.