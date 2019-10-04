Congress MLA Aditi Singh attends Uttar Pradesh special session defying party

Headlines

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MS Swaminathan passes away: Know more about Father of Green Revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

7 yoga asanas to improve mental health

Foods that keep your mind and body young

Cricketers who have the longest names

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

HomeIndia

India

Congress MLA Aditi Singh attends Uttar Pradesh special session defying party

On asked about her attending the session by defying the party’s wish, she says she came to the House and participated in discussions because she felt it was the right thing to do

article-main
Latest News

Vishal Raghuvanshi

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh went against the party and attended the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s session which was held on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The party’s MLA from Rae Bareli attended the special session in spite of the party boycotting it. Similarly, leaders from other opposition parties made it to the session despite their parties decided against doing so.

On asked about her attending the session by defying the party’s wish, she said that she came to the house and participated in the discussion because she felt it was the right thing to do. “If we want to pay a tribute to Gandhiji truly, then we will have to follow the path shown by him and this can only happen when the country develops,” said Singh.

ABOVE PARTISANSHIP
  • On asked about her attending the session by defying the party’s wish, she said she came to the House and participated in discussions because she felt it was the right thing to do
     
  • Singh talked about sustainable development during the house session and also supported the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Singh talked about sustainable development during the house session. Reacting on the statement that she defied party lines to attend the session, “I rose above the party lines and tried to have a discussion about sustainable development goals set by the UN. This was my first and top priority,” remarked Singh.

Singh also supported Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “I always do what I feel right. The party will take its own decision as per their wish on me going to the session but for me, no other day would have been better to pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhiji,” said Singh.

The session which started on Wednesday and continued late till Thursday night had been the longest in the history of the state assembly.

Scores of BJP MLAs expressed happiness over attending the 36-hour-long session. Maholi MLA Shashank Trivedi said, “We are thankful to CM Yogi Adityanath for giving this opportunity. A group of three MLAs were made and each group is sitting for three hours each. We did not face any problem as this was for the development of the people and for the country.”

Zee Media Newsroom

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan pen heartfelt note on Uyir, Ulag's first birthday, reveal twin faces, photos go viral

Amy Jackson reacts to ‘ugly’ trolling, memes on her transformation, resemblance to Cillian Murphy: ‘I’m not a man's...'

Meet IAS officer Mona Pruthi, English teacher, married to IAS A Sreenivas, cleared UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani to get no salary as Reliance board members, only to get paid for…

Who is IAS Rinku Dugga, transferred over stadium row last year, now compulsorily retired by govt?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE