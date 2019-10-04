Congress MLA Aditi Singh attends Uttar Pradesh special session defying party

On asked about her attending the session by defying the party’s wish, she says she came to the House and participated in discussions because she felt it was the right thing to do

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh went against the party and attended the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s session which was held on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The party’s MLA from Rae Bareli attended the special session in spite of the party boycotting it. Similarly, leaders from other opposition parties made it to the session despite their parties decided against doing so.

On asked about her attending the session by defying the party’s wish, she said that she came to the house and participated in the discussion because she felt it was the right thing to do. “If we want to pay a tribute to Gandhiji truly, then we will have to follow the path shown by him and this can only happen when the country develops,” said Singh.

Singh talked about sustainable development during the house session and also supported the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Singh talked about sustainable development during the house session. Reacting on the statement that she defied party lines to attend the session, “I rose above the party lines and tried to have a discussion about sustainable development goals set by the UN. This was my first and top priority,” remarked Singh.

Singh also supported Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “I always do what I feel right. The party will take its own decision as per their wish on me going to the session but for me, no other day would have been better to pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhiji,” said Singh.

The session which started on Wednesday and continued late till Thursday night had been the longest in the history of the state assembly.

Scores of BJP MLAs expressed happiness over attending the 36-hour-long session. Maholi MLA Shashank Trivedi said, “We are thankful to CM Yogi Adityanath for giving this opportunity. A group of three MLAs were made and each group is sitting for three hours each. We did not face any problem as this was for the development of the people and for the country.”

