INDIA

Congress Madhya Pradesh MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's shocking remarks on Rape, 'Adivasi' women: 'Kaun si ati sundar stree hai...'

Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Phool Singh Baraiya's disgusting comment on rape and scheduled caste women, has stirred a political storm. He justified the rape, calling it a 'theory', that if a beautiful girl is seen, it can 'disturb' a man, which could lead to rape.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Congress Madhya Pradesh MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's shocking remarks on Rape, 'Adivasi' women: 'Kaun si ati sundar stree hai...'
TRENDING NOW

Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Phool Singh Baraiya's disgusting comment on rape and scheduled caste women, has stirred a political storm. He justified the rape, calling it a 'theory', that if a beautiful girl is seen, it can 'disturb' a man, which could lead to rape. He also made a controversial statement that rapes of STs, SCs women happen even when they are not beautiful as it is mentioned in thier 'scriptures'

In a video posted on his Facebook, he stated, "Rape ki theory yeh hai ki koi bhi dimaag ka aadmi agar raste par jaate hue kisi khoobsurat ladki ko dekh le, to uska mann vichlit ho sakta hai aur rape ho sakta hai" (“The theory of rape is that any man, if he sees a beautiful woman while walking on the road, can get disturbed, and rape can happen”), he said.

He added, “Adivasi me kaun si ati sundar stree hai, SC ki kaun si aisi Sundar stree hai, OBC me sundar stree hai? Kyun hota hai balatkaar? Unke dharm granthon me is tarah ke nirdesh diye gye hain." “Which Adivasi woman is very beautiful, which SC woman is very beautiful, which OBC woman is beautiful? Why does rape happen? The instructions are given in their scriptures,” he said.

He said that 'scriptures' suggests that having sexual intrcourse with a woman of a particular caste promises spititual rewards, he said, 'Yeh likha hai ki is jaati ke saath sahvas karne se ye teerth ka phal milega” (“It is written that having intercourse with a person of this caste will give the spiritual reward of this pilgrimage”), he said, adding "Fir wo kya krega? Andhere me pakadne ki koshish krega" ("Then what will he do? Try to catch in the dark").

BJP launches scathing attack

BJP reacted strongly to it and said, "This is not a thought, it's a crime" BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal flatly refused to consider it a slip of the tongue. He said that this is not a statement, but an open display of a sick and perverted mentality.

Ashish Agarwal said that weighing women on the scale of beauty and linking heinous crimes against women of the SC-ST community in common language, this thinking is extremely dangerous. This directly shows an anti-women and anti-Dalit mentality.

BJP union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the statement unacceptable, and said “For me, daughters are like goddesses. We cannot view daughters by dividing them on the basis of caste or society." "Such indecent remarks should never be made. This is personally very painful for me,” he added.

The BJP has demanded a strict action against MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, urging Congress to make Phool Singh Baraiya apologize publicly or expel him from the party. BJP also demands Congress that either take action or admit that it stands with anti-women and anti-Dalit ideology. 

 

