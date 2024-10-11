Ashok Gehlot said the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called a meeting. It was decided that the party should get to the bottom of what actually happened so they could form a team.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed the results of the Haryana assembly elections "unexpected" and said that the real reasons would be known only after a review by the party.

He also said that it would not affect the by-elections to be held on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

"The results of the assembly elections in Haryana were very unexpected and opposite to the expectations of people," he said.

He said the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called a meeting. It was decided that the party should get to the bottom of what actually happened so they could form a team.

He said that the impact of the Haryana assembly election results would not show on assembly by-polls in Rajasthan.

Talking to the reporters regarding the BJP's review of decisions made by the former Congress government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that the schemes should not be stopped.

"I am proud to say that our schemes are being adopted in states across the country. By stopping such schemes, they are making people suffer so there is no point in stopping them," he said.

