Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Congress leadership upset over Rajasthan drama, summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Delhi

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is understood to have told party leadership that nothing is in his hands and it is up to the MLAs to decide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

Congress leadership upset over Rajasthan drama, summons Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to Delhi
Congress MLAs aboard a bus leave to meet Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, in Jaipur on Sunday | Photo: PTI

Congress’ top leadership is upset with the political drama in Rajasthan, where supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday closed ranks against Sachin Pilot succeeding him, and summoned both to Delhi, party sources said.

Gehlot, who is in the running for the Congress President’s post, is understood to have told party leadership that nothing is in his hands and it is up to the MLAs to decide.

In a new twist on Sunday, around 70 MLAs, who are staunch supporters of Gehlot, gathered at the residence of state minister Shanti Dhariwal, to chalk out a strategy to eliminate Pilot from the race to select his successor.

As per state minister Pratap Khachriyawas, 92 MLAs are together and have decided to resign. "We have all the right to choose our leader and we will decide our leader," he said.

These MLAs reached the residence of Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to submit their resignation.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.