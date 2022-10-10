‘Congress leaders under pressure to back Kharge’: Shashi Tharoor claims ‘uneven playing field’ in prez polls

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is one of the two candidates in the party presidential elections, has hinted that the polls might not have a level playing field. Tharoor recently began his campaign for the presidential post and alleged that some leaders may be pushed to vote for Mallikarjun Kharge, his rival candidate.

With the upcoming Congress presidential polls, the INC is set to have its first non-Gandhi president in over 20 years. However, many media reports have claimed that the Gandhi family is pushing for Kharge as the new Congress president, despite them giving clarification on this several times.

While Mallikarjun Kharge has been pushing to keep things as they are in the Congress party, favouring the current ideology, Shashi Tharoor has based his campaign on the changes required in the party, suggesting several policies if he is elected as the president.

During a media event conducted by NDTV, Shashi Tharoor said that there are reports of an “uneven playing field” in the Congress presidential elections, and some party leaders are being “forced to back Mallikarjun Kharge.”

As quoted by NDTV, Tharoor said, “There are certain aspects that imply an uneven playing field.” He further said that some Congress leaders had come to him saying they were being pressured into backing Kharge in the polls.

Meanwhile, Tharoor has further clarified that as opposed to the reports, the Gandhi family has decided to remain neutral in the elections and is not backing any individual candidate in the polls. However, the Kerala MP alleged that some people are trying to “influence the voters”.

Tharoor pointed out that wherever Kharge goes for campaigning or for his rallies, he is garlanded and respected by senior Congress leaders while Tharoor is accompanied by ordinary party workers since he became Mallikarjun Kharge’s rival candidate.

Clarifying another popular rumour, Tharoor told NDTV, “He never asked me to withdraw explicitly. But had he asked me to, I would've had to say, 'I am sorry'. Many people stuck their necks out for me and received calls from other grandees telling them 'Why did you do this.”

READ | Shiv Sena symbol row: Thackeray faction submits 3 symbols to EC; choice between trishul, rising sun and mashaal