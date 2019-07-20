Congress leaders send their condolences after passing away of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit

Several Congress leaders sent their condolences after the passing away of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "I am devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term chief minister, in this time of great grief."

The Congress, in its official Twitter handle, posted, "We regret to hear of the passing (away) of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three-time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of his party colleague Dikshit.

"Deeply sad and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a great loss for Congress," Gehlot tweeted.

"She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi posted on Twitter that Sheila Dixit will be remembered for her ' exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi'.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday expressed his condolence over the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying that the people of the national capital will always remember her contribution to the development of the city during her tenure as Delhi Chief Minister for 15 years from 1998.

In a heartfelt statement, Singh said that the country has lost a "dedicated Congress leader of the masses".

"I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three terms," he said.

Dikshit passed away at the age of 81.

