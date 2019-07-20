Congress leaders send their condolences after passing away of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

26 parties likely to attend 2-day Opposition meeting in Bengaluru from Monday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Haridwar Weather: Terrifying 'shelf cloud' appears over the skies in Haridwar

Aamir Khan takes perky dig at Kapil Sharma for never inviting him to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

DNA | A ride in Japan's high-speed odyssey: Tokyo to Hiroshima by bullet train | Exclusive

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

HomeIndia

India

Congress leaders send their condolences after passing away of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit

Several Congress leaders sent their condolences after the passing away of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 06:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several Congress leaders sent their condolences after the passing away of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit at a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "I am devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term chief minister, in this time of great grief."

The Congress, in its official Twitter handle, posted, "We regret to hear of the passing (away) of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three-time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of his party colleague Dikshit.

"Deeply sad and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a great loss for Congress," Gehlot tweeted.

"She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi posted on Twitter that Sheila Dixit will be remembered for her ' exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi'. 

 Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday expressed his condolence over the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying that the people of the national capital will always remember her contribution to the development of the city during her tenure as Delhi Chief Minister for 15 years from 1998. 

In a heartfelt statement, Singh said that the country has lost a "dedicated Congress leader of the masses".

"I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three terms," he said.

Dikshit passed away at the age of 81.

(With Inputs from PTI and ANI)
 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

BB OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets angry, screams after Elvish Yadav calls him ‘bewakoof ka baccha’, netizens react

Madhya Pradesh: Three dead bodies found inside well in Rajgarh's Mana village

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE