Three senior Congress leaders in Uttarakhand resign, join AAP

Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand's three senior Congress leaders resigned from the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi on Monday. Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress spokesman Rajendra Prasad Raturi, Pradesh Mahila Congress vice-president Kamlesh Raman and the social media adviser Kuldip Chaudhary joined AAP in the presence of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP's Uttarakhand convener Jot Singh Bisht said.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Sisodia said their entry will strengthen AAP in Uttarakhand.

The leaders said they quit the Congress as infighting in the party was increasing despite the party's rout in the state assembly polls.

After hearing about their resignation, state leaders, including the former leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh and Khatima MLA Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, met former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat at his residence to share their concern for the party.

Senior party leader Harish Rawat stayed away from the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)

