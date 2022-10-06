Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Personal views, nothing to do with Congress’: Udit Raj clarifies his ‘chamchagiri’ remark on President Murmu

After backlash from BJP over his comment, Congress leader Udit Raj issued a clarification on his remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

‘Personal views, nothing to do with Congress’: Udit Raj clarifies his ‘chamchagiri’ remark on President Murmu
Udit Raj and President Droupadi Murmu (File photo)

Congress leader Udit Raj came under fire from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for his remarks against newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu. After BJP leaders mercilessly slammed Raj for his comments, he came out to clarify his words on social media.

After his late Wednesday night tweet sparked a controversy, Udit Raj issued a clarification regarding his words on President Murmu, saying that his views on her were personal and had nothing to do with the Congress party.

In his clarification statement, the Congress leader said, “My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine and has nothing to do with Congress.” This came a day after Raj while referencing the President, said “Chamchagiri ki bhi hadd hoti hai”.

Raj further clarified, “Her (Droupadi Murmu’s) candidature and campaign were in the name Adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer Adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities and become mum.”

 

 

Late Wednesday night, Udit Raj lashed out at Droupadi Murmu over social media. He tweeted, “No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know.”

Soon after, BJP leaders and Union Ministers hit out at Raj for his objectionable remarks against the President, saying that Congress has an “anti-tribal mindset”.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the Congress leader and said, “Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn’t the 1st time they’ve used such words. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset.”

A few months back, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came under fire for his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. Chowdhury had referred to President Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”, but later apologized for his words and called the remark a “slip of the tongue”.

READ | What exactly Udit Raj said about President Droupadi Murmu and why? Sambit Patra, Shehzad Poonawalla slam Congress leader

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.