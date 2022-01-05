Congress leader targets own party on PM Modi's security lapse

In Punjab, the matter of lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not appear to be cooling down. The rhetoric between BJP and Congress leaders has intensified in this matter. Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader has surrounded his own party regarding the security of the PM.

Shortly after the news of lapse in PM Modi's security surfaced, Senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar targeted his own party's government. Notably, Jakhar has also been the President of Punjab Congress.

"What has happened today is just not acceptable. It's against Panjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP's political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured. That’s how democracy works," he tweeted.

A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP's political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured. That’s how democracy works. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) January 5, 2022

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the topmost echelons of Congress owe an apology to the people of the country for what they have done. He also sought a detailed report from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Today's Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done," Shah said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

Shah said that such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable.