Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

She is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday, they said. Gandhi had turned 78 in December 2024.

While the exact time of admission is not immediately known, a source said, she was admitted on Thursday morning. She is under observation of a team of doctors, the source said.

