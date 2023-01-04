Search icon
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital with viral infection

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday with a viral infection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today, January 4, to receive treatment for a viral respiratory infection. Her condition has been described as stable, and a health bulletin has also been issued by the hospital.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital on Wednesday, as per sources. Sonia Gandhi is currently admitted to the Chest Medicine Unit of the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for observation and treatment.

"Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," said Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital's board of management.

The sources said Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

While the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the Congress party resumed at 6 am today from Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not join her brother Rahul Gandhi on the foot march, as planned earlier.

(With PTI inputs)

