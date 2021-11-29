Congress leader Shashi Tharoor trolled over selfie with women MPs, clarifies later

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is often in the news for his outspoken comments, is now in the news for a picture he shared on social media. On the very first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor posted a photo on Twitter from the Parliament Complex, which went viral. Tharoor was trolled for the caption of this photo.

In the picture, the Congress MP can be seen standing with some women parliamentarians. He captioned this photo as, "Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning."

However, a row erupted over the caption after some found it 'surprising' for him for 'reducing' the leaders to their looks and showing himself at the centre.

Incredible that someone as exposed to equality discourse as @ShashiTharoor would attempt to reduce elected political leaders to their looks, and centre himself in the comment to boot. This is 2021, folks. https://t.co/aPJ3NK4sCW November 29, 2021

"Incredible that someone as exposed to equality discourse as @ShashiTharoor would attempt to reduce elected political leaders to their looks, and centre himself in the comment to boot. This is 2021, folks.' Advocate Karuna Nandi wrote.

After the trolling, MP Shashi Tharoor clarified on his tweet. "The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is," he tweeted.