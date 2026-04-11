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Shashi Tharoor rebukes Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks: 'Only they can play that role'

The member of parliament defended New Delhi's approach at a time when many opposition leaders are criticising the government's foreign policy. The comments from Tharoor come as high-stakes peace talks between Washington and Tehran are taking place in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor rebukes Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks: 'Only they can play that role'
Congress member of parliament Shashi Tharoor.
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Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has rebuked Pakistan over its role in brokering peace between the United States and Iran. The member of parliament defended New Delhi's approach at a time when many opposition leaders are criticising the government's foreign policy. The comments from 70-year-old Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, come as high-stakes peace talks between Washington and Tehran are taking place in the Pakistani capital city Islamabad.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Tharoor referred to the Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's post on X, which was allegedly approved by the US White House. The social media post was found to include the edit-history header 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X'. "Do you know what kind of relationship Pakistan has with Washington?" Tharoor asked, before adding: "There have been allegations that Washington wrote that tweet for the Pakistani prime minister. If you and I wrote something for the Indian prime minister, would we write 'draft for India's PM' above it?" He further stated: "Only Pakistan can play the kind of role it has played with Washington."

Tharoor highlighted that Pakistan shares a 900-kilometer border with Iran, has a significant Shia Muslim population, and would absorb the first wave of refugees if the ongoing conflict worsens. "Pakistan's stake is different in this game from ours. I don't see any competition," he said, adding that India's interest is in the outcome and not the process.

Talking about the war's impact on India, Tharoor said: "Peace should prevail. This war has severely affected India. The end to this war is in India's favour, no matter who mediates, be it Pakistan or someone else." He added that diplomatic silence can also be a meaningful contribution, describing India as a "responsible stakeholder". The US delegation, led by Vice-President JD Vance, and the Iranian side are holding talks in Islamabad, seeking to end the war that began six weeks ago and has killed thousands of civilians across the Middle East.

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