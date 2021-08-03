Headlines

Meet only Indian actor to gross Rs 1000 crore in a year twice; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to host Opposition leaders today to discuss strategy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning will host opposition leaders for a breakfast meeting

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2021, 07:32 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning will host opposition leaders for a breakfast meeting. According to news agency ANI, the Congress leader will meet opposition leaders to discuss the strategy to take on the government in the remaining part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Around 14 opposition leaders have been invited to meet, as per sources, who will talk about the issues being raised by the opposition in Parliament including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

The meeting, where Congress MPs from the two Houses are also likely to be there, will be held at the Constitution Club. 

The meeting comes as the Opposition parties have been causing an uproar in the Parliaments for the last few days on their demands, including a probe into the Pegasus surveillance allegations, forcing adjournments in the sessions.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 19 and is scheduled to end on August 13. 

The leaders from nearly 14 parties including AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, DMK, BSP, TMC, Samajwadi Party, Muslim League, NC and the Left parties, will deliberate on ways to increase pressure on the BJP-led government over the issues Opposition have been raising. 

The Opposition parties are demanding a probe by the court into surveillance through Pegasus spyware, an allegation which the central government has denied. 

The Opposition parties had also met last week to put forth their demands, the meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi. 

The Congress leader had last week rode a tractor to the Parliament in support of farmers protesting the three farm laws.

