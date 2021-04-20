Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests positive for coronavirus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote.

A number of Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-19. Sharma has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in the national capital.

Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is in a stable condition at AIIMS.

"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi also wished him a speedy recovery. She said, "I am deeply concerned to learn that Dr. Manmohan Singh is unwell & has been hospitalised. On behalf of all of us in the Congress Party I send my good wishes to him for a speedy & complete recovery."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also wished him a speedy recovery.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1000 related deaths on a daily basis.