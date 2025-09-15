Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman: 'Citizens left to rot'

Gandhi on Sunday called for bringing back the mortal remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, who died on board MT Celestial due to medical complications on June 11.

Alleging that the central government is behaving like an "obedient servant", Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called for bringing back the mortal remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, who died on board MT Celestial due to medical complications on June 11. "In the regime of the compromised PM, being an Indian means utter ruin. Foreign powers kill our citizens. Our government quietly obeys orders like an obedient servant--and our citizens are left to rot. Bring this Indian home. Now. The Embassy of India in Muscat on Saturday condoled the death of Uirthanathan," Gandhi wrote on X.

The Embassy of India in Oman's Muscat on Saturday condoled the death of Uirthanathan, who died aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. In a post on X, the Indian embassy said: "An Indian national, Nishanth Uirthanathan, passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

The incident came at a time of heightened tensions in international waters near the Strait of Hormuz. Several merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members have been attacked in recent days. India on Friday summoned top US envoy Jason Meeks and lodged a "strong protest" over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman. Three Indian sailors were killed in one of the attacks. In a statement after the attacks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that violation of the US' blockade in the Hormuz Strait will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).