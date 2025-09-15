FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman: 'Citizens left to rot'

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman

Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India

Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India

Viral video: Raghu Ram makes big reveal, reveals if he 'abused' Cockroach Janta Party's head Abhijeet Dipke in old Roadies video: 'Kitni fatti hai'

Viral video: Raghu Ram makes big reveal, reveals if he 'abused' CJP's Abhijeet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman: 'Citizens left to rot'

Gandhi on Sunday called for bringing back the mortal remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, who died on board MT Celestial due to medical complications on June 11.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 01:09 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman: 'Citizens left to rot'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Alleging that the central government is behaving like an "obedient servant", Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called for bringing back the mortal remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, who died on board MT Celestial due to medical complications on June 11. "In the regime of the compromised PM, being an Indian means utter ruin. Foreign powers kill our citizens. Our government quietly obeys orders like an obedient servant--and our citizens are left to rot. Bring this Indian home. Now. The Embassy of India in Muscat on Saturday condoled the death of Uirthanathan," Gandhi wrote on X.

The Embassy of India in Oman's Muscat on Saturday condoled the death of Uirthanathan, who died aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. In a post on X, the Indian embassy said: "An Indian national, Nishanth Uirthanathan, passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

The incident came at a time of heightened tensions in international waters near the Strait of Hormuz. Several merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members have been attacked in recent days. India on Friday summoned top US envoy Jason Meeks and lodged a "strong protest" over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman. Three Indian sailors were killed in one of the attacks. In a statement after the attacks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that violation of the US' blockade in the Hormuz Strait will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman: 'Citizens left to rot'
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Indian sailor's death in Oman
PM Modi departs France's Nice for historic visit to Slovakia
PM Modi departs France's Nice for historic visit to Slovakia
Congress turns Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday into a mega job fair: Know how to register
Congress turns Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday into a mega job fair
India crush Pakistan by 64 runs in Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener; Deepti Sharma stars with five wickets
India crush Pakistan by 64 runs in Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener
Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India
Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement