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Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over NEET leak row: 'Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister'

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that there are three demands of students, including action against those who resorted to lathicharge against students during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.

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Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over NEET leak row: 'Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on the Modi government over the NEET-UG row, alleging that Dharmendra Pradhan is a "criminal Education Minister" and "has to go". Talking to the media, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that there are three demands of students, including action against those who resorted to lathicharge against students during the "Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the youth. "Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal Education Minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go. He is the reason why thousands of people are outside. He has to go," Rahul Gandhi said. "The person responsible for the paper leak should be sacked. There should be action against those who shot indulged in lathi-charged, attacked students. Narendra Modiji, who is the operator of the system, should apologise to the youth....Stop threatening youth, fulfil their demands," he added.

Rahul Gandhi brought before the media a protester, who he said had suffered pellet gun injuries during the protest and said there is no guarantee his eye would be saved. "I want to explain that my brother standing here was injured by a pellet gun while he was peacefully protesting. The government has said that no pellet gun was used. His eye has suffered damage, not sure if his vision will be saved. Thousands of such youth were lathi-charged, and pellet guns were used against them. He gave an exam for police recruitment, but the paper was leaked."

Earlier today, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met with the Cockroach Janata Party. Nadda told reporters that the meeting went on for almost two hours. "They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had with the government."

CJP's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed that the government was positive on their other two demands, which included compensation for suicide victims of the NEET leak and no FIRs against protesting students. The CJP and the opposition parties remain firm on their principal demand, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Thursday night after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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