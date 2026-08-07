Rahul Gandhi slams Centre ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj event: 'This govt bends only when voices rise together'

His comment came after weekslong Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over paper leaks, which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Ahead of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj ' programme, scheduled to be held at KP Ground in Prayagraj on August 8, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that the BJP-led Central government bends only when the voices rise together. His latest comment came in the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests over the paper leak controversy, which saw the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Congress pointed out paper leaks, stalled recruitments to take a dig at the government and said no one was held accountable. He also referred to his rally in Kota, Rajasthan, followed by a major student interaction event in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. "I'm heading to Prayagraj - to that city in the country where the most youth prepare. One thing is clear: every student here knows that the system has turned dishonest. There's no shortfall in your hard work - the fault lies in the intent of that system which doesn't reward your efforts. Paper leaks, stalled recruitments, years of waiting, and no one held accountable. In Kota, students spoke up; in Dehradun, voices rose again; and in Delhi, these very kids were beaten with batons - just for asking questions," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. "In the end, a minister had to step down. This government bends only when voices rise together. Tomorrow, I'm coming to Prayagraj to talk about exactly this. You come too. August 8, 5 PM - K.P. Ground, Prayagraj," the Congress MP added.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has got a go-ahead from the administration to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The cancellation of the booking for the venue scheduled to host the Congress leader's public interaction programme has been revoked. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, scheduled to be held on August 8, had run into uncertainty earlier after the management of KP College revoked the permission granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and a High Court order.

In a letter addressed to the President of the City Congress Committee, Prayagraj, the Acting President of Kayasth Pathshala, Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, said the decision was taken following inputs from the college principal and in view of the Allahabad High Court's order dated August 14, 2025, which stressed that students' academic activities should not be disrupted. The management further informed the Congress that the previously granted permission had been withdrawn and asked the organisers to collect the deposited amount from the office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).