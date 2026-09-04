Rahul Gandhi meets tribal students protesting in Maharashtra: 'Stand with them in every fight'

In a post on social media, the Congress MP wrote: "The fight of tribal students from Nashik and Maharashtra is not just for education, employment, hostels, and food—it's also for their existence and Adivasi identity.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said tribal students in Maharashtra were fighting not only for education, employment and basic facilities but also for their identity and existence. He also asserted that the Congress stands with them in their fight for rights. In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, “We are Adivasis; RSS-BJP want to turn us into Vanvasis.” The fight of tribal students from Nashik and Maharashtra is not just for education, employment, hostels, and food—it's also for their existence and Adivasi identity.”

“It was a pleasure to meet these brave students, who stood firm against the Maharashtra government, raised their voice for their rights, and achieved victory. Promised the students—we, the Congress, and I stand with them in every fight for their rights,” the post read. A day earlier, Gandhi met a delegation of tribal students in Nashik, Maharashtra, including those on a hunger strike over their demands.

Students from Pune, Nagpur and Nashik had launched the agitation on August 13 against changes in government tribal hostel rules. Their demands later broadened to cover hostel facilities and safety, tribal reservations, recruitment to vacant posts, appointments under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), caste validity certificates and compensation for the families of three tribal girls who died of snake bites at an ashram school in Gadchiroli. The protesters also sought Rs 10 crore insurance coverage for every student staying in tribal hostels and studying in tribal residential schools.

Among their key demands was the immediate implementation of the pending recruitment process for 12,500 tribal posts, along with other vacant tribal positions across the state. They also called for the reinstatement and permanent appointment of PESA employees who had been relieved from service. In Pune, a 17-day indefinite hunger strike by tribal students at the Manjari tribal hostel ended on August 30 after Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike met the protesters and gave written assurances on their demands.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).