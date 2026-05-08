Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi: 'If Donald Trump tells him to jump, he will jump'

Gandhi's argument centres around his claim that PM Modi's "history and character" are documented in the files pertaining to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Addressing a gathering in Gurugram, Gandhi pointed to the India-US trade deal as proof of coercion rather than cooperation.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday leveled explosive allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM's political autonomy has been compromised by sensitive information held in the United States. Gandhi's argument centres around his claim that PM Modi's "history and character" are documented in the files pertaining to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Addressing a gathering in Haryana's Gurugram, Gandhi pointed to the India-US trade deal as proof of coercion rather than cooperation.

Gandhi said that 3.5 lakh files related to Epstein are currently in the US, containing damaging information about the prime minister. In a pointed remark, Gandhi said: "If Donald Trump tells him to jump, Narendra Modi will jump." He added: "Trump openly says on his Twitter that he can end Narendra Modi's career in a minute." The Congress leader claimed that the India-US bilateral agreement was finalised under extreme stress. "No prime minister could have made such a deal...It was signed under pressure from America," Gandhi said, adding: "The biggest reason for this is (Jeffrey) Epstein."

Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the PM of being "compromised" and alleging that he is acting under pressure from Trump. Earlier, at an election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly, Gandhi had said: "Narendra Modi made a trade deal with America, in which he sold off India's agriculture sector, small and medium industry, and energy security. Along with that, he handed over all our data to America as well. No prime minister of the country can do such a thing without pressure."

In January 2026, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had strongly dismissed the reference made to PM Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 in an email that is purportedly part of the Epstein Files. The MEA spokesperson had described the reference as "trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal." In a statement, he had said: "We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt."

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has made public more than three million pages of records along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images related to Epstein -- a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. Epstein died by alleged suicide inside his New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).