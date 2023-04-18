Search icon
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoys desi snack 'Golgappas' in Bengali market, pic surfaces

Rahul Gandhi was spotted eating golgappas in Bengali market of New Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi eats golgappas in Bengali market | Photo: File

Rahul Gandhi was seen enjoying Golgappas in the Bengali market on Tuesday (April 18). Bengali market is situated in New Delhi's Mandi House. Surrounded by a huge crowd Gandhi was spotted enjoying an Indian snack from a local vendor at the market. 

A few days ago, Nandini vs Amul battle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (April 16) bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the brand 'Karnataka's pride'.  Gandhi's move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul. 

Read: Amid Amul vs Nandini row, Rahul Gandhi buys Nandini ice cream; calls dairy brand 'Karnataka’s pride'

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka. They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

