'Every little bit makes a difference': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi donates his salary for relief of…

In a message, Rahul Gandhi expressed his thoughts and feelings and announced that he has donated his salary

The Indian Congress party’s president and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has contributed his one month’s salary to the victims of the landslides in his home constituency Wayanad.

The landslides have claimed more than 400 lives, with thousands of people rendered homeless in Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad. In this regard to this tragedy, Gandhi has offered his one-month salary of Rs 2.30 lakh to support the cause that would help in the relief operations.

Wayanad is our own people, and they have been through a traumatic calamity, and they require our help to heal from the loss that they have never dreamt of,” Gandhi said this while stressing on the need for solidarity, “I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can—every little bit makes a difference.” He said on a post on X.

In a message, Rahul Gandhi expressed his thoughts and feelings about the scale of the disaster, recalling his own grief, “I know how I felt when my father died. But here people have not only lost father but families brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers I know how I felt and this is much worse.”

Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced.



I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge… pic.twitter.com/GDBEevjg5y September 4, 2024

Gandhi who contested from Wayanad in the last Lok Sabha but has relinquished the seat after winning both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections has been very much involved in the relief operations. He and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had to go to the affected areas and interact with the victims, console and help them.

The Congress leader also pointed out that the donation could be done through the Congress developed ‘Stand With Wayanad’ app, which makes it easier for people to contribute.