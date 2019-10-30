Congress leader P Chidambaram sent to judicial custody till November 13

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in INX Media money laundering case.

The court also rejected Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application seeking Chidambaram's remand for one more day.

Chidambaram had requested the court to grant him interim bail on health grounds.

Last week, the court had sent Chidambaram to ED custody till October 30.

During the hearing today, the ED sought custody for one more day claiming that the interrogation of the former finance minister was incomplete because he was admitted to the hospital twice during custody. The court, however, denied the request and sent him to judicial custody.

The 74-year old will have to spend 14 days in Tihar jail. The court directed the authorities of the Jail to provide the former minister with medicines, western toilet, security and a separate cell. He may also be allowed to have home-cooked food considering his medical condition, the court said.

The Congress leader has also approached Delhi High Court seeking interim bail on health grounds, two days after he was taken to AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications. Citing medical reasons, Chidambaram has sought high court’s permission to fly to Hyderabad to get examined by his regular doctor.

Chidambaram was in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since September 5 in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

CBI had arrested P Chidambaram on August 21.