Rahul Gandhi urges action over IPS Y Puran Kumar's death: 'Crores of Dalit brothers and sisters...'

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with the family of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by alleged suicide last week. Gandhi, 55, met the officer's family in Chandigarh, after which he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take action and deliver justice. Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, accusing several serving and retired top-level officials of harassment and discrimination on the basis of caste. The case has grabbed much political attention and spotlighted caste bias in police and other civil services.

What did Rahul Gandhi say on the case?

After meeting Puran Kumar's family, Gandhi said the incident had sent a "wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed," adding that the case was about all Dalits in the country. He added: "My message as LoP to PM Modi and the Haryana Chief Minister is fulfil commitment to the daughters of IPS Puran Kumar, let his funeral take place." Gandhi, a Congress party MP in the Lok Sabha, further said that the suppression of Dalits was "not acceptable for us."

What were Puran Kumar's allegations?

Y Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead in Chandigarh on October 7. He left behind a lengthy suicide note, accusing close to a dozen police officials of caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation. Those named in his final note included Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and former state top cop Manoj Yadava. On Tuesday, the case saw a fresh twist as a cop in Rohtak died by suicide and accused Puran Kumar of corruption in a final video message. A special investigation team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police is probing the high-profile case.