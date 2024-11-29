Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, has got Rs 850 crore notice from the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) over her husband's claims of traditional cancer treatment, media reports have claimed.

Dubbing the claims "false", CCS convener Dr Kuldeep Solanki said that they are making people think negatively about allopathic medicine and therapy.

"False claims like this are confusing people and making them think negatively about allopathic medicine and therapy. Even cancer patients are being forced to stop taking their medication, which has raised their danger of dying", Business Standard has quoted him as saying.

The report further claimed Solanki has threatened legal action against Kaur, in case, she doesn't back her claims with proof within a week.

What Sidhu claimed about cancer treatment?

At a Press Conference dated November 21, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that certain home remedies helped his wife to beat the fourth stage cancer, depite the doctors having given her merely "40 days".

The cricketer-turned-politician drew parallels between cancer and inflammation, stating that such inflammation is caused by milk, wheat (carbohydrates), refined maida and sugar, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“Cancer feeds on sugar, so the lifeline of cancer, ayurveda, American doctors, research in India, I read everything for 10 hours, and the common denominators, and then cutting sugar, atta, maida, aerated drinks, all of these gone. Samosa jalebi gone," Sidhu said.

He also claimed that if you give no sugar to the cancer patient, the cancer cells die automatically.

The Congress leader's claims on cancer treatment by traditional methods triggered controversies, with many health experts questioning putting him in the dock.