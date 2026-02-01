Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slams Union Budget 2026: 'Glaring exclusion of Kerala is...'

Tharoor said that while the central government ignores Kerala, the state government continues proposing projects it cannot afford. "The Centre ignores us, and the State proposes paper projects it cannot afford. Our commuters are left with nothing," he wrote.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday criticised the Union Budget 2026-2027 for excluding Kerala from the new High-Speed Rail Corridors announced across India, calling it "indefensible". In a post on X, Tharoor welcomed the announcement of seven new corridors but expressed concern over Kerala's exclusion. "The announcement of 7 new High-Speed Rail Corridors across India is welcome for the nation, but the glaring exclusion of Kerala is indefensible. We are a high-density state crying out for modern transit," he said.

Tharoor said that while the central government ignores Kerala, the state government continues proposing projects it cannot afford. "The Centre ignores us, and the State proposes paper projects it cannot afford. Our commuters are left with nothing. We need actual trains, not new acronyms," the MP added in his post.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, marking her ninth consecutive budget. Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," FM Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. The corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster and cleaner mobility.

The Union Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The FM said: "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will also develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).