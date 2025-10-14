Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic restraint or...'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'

At Gaza summit, Pakistan PM Sharif again credits Trump for 'stopping war' with India: 'Outstanding contributions...'

Raghav Juyal reveals how Aryan Khan convinced him to do The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'When someone you regard as God...'

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 12: Rishab Shetty film sees lowest collection on second Monday, earns just...

Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fiasco

Red Cross on its way to retrieve bodies of dead hostages, says IDF

Not Sridevi, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji; this leading lady has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

Rajat Bedi breaks silence on Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Aryan Khan has gone...'

IndiGo flight suffers major mid-air scare, second incident in four days; here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic restraint or...'

Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic or...'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'

Trump's BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'

At Gaza summit, Pakistan PM Sharif again credits Trump for 'stopping war' with India: 'Outstanding contributions...'

At Gaza summit, Pak PM Sharif hails Trump for 'stopping war' with India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic restraint or...'

Tharoor clarified that his remarks were "no reflection on Kirti Vardhan Singh, whose competence is not in question," but stressed that the scale and stature of the summit required higher-level representation from India. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 02:39 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor questions PM Modi's absence from Gaza summit: 'Strategic restraint or...'
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

"Our relative absence is puzzling," said senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, raising concerns over India's decision to be represented by a Minister of State in Foreign Affairs at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, where several world leaders and heads of state will be attending. In a post on X, Tharoor questioned whether India's representation reflected a stance of "strategic restraint or a missed opportunity" at a crucial international forum. "India's presence at the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza peace summit, at the level of a Minister of State, stands in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there. Strategic restraint or missed opportunity?" Tharoor wrote.

He clarified that his remarks were "no reflection on Kirti Vardhan Singh, whose competence is not in question," but emphasised that the scale and stature of the summit required higher-level representation from India. "Given the galaxy of grandees present, India's choice could be seen as signalling a preference for strategic distance, which our statements don't convey," Tharoor said. He added that protocol and access levels could have an impact on India's weight in shaping discussions on critical issues, such as Gaza's reconstruction and long-term regional peace. "And for reasons of protocol access alone, India's voice at the Summit on issues of reconstruction and regional stability may carry less weight than it could have. In a region reshaping itself, our relative absence is puzzling," Tharoor concluded.

His remarks followed the announcement by Kirti Vardhan Singh of his arrival in Cairo, Egypt, as the special representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit. "Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh," Singh stated in a post on X. The Gaza Peace Summit, to be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, comes amid the backdrop of a historic ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The summit will bring together top global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, and other key figures from the Middle East and beyond. All 20 living hostages were released by Hamas earlier in the day as part of the Gaza peace plan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel
Second group of 13 hostages released from Gaza, after 7 re-unite with families..
Meet man who worked in US for 11 years, quit his job, and built Rs 280 crore company in just 3 years, he is...
Meet man who worked in US for 11 years, quit his job, and built Rs 280 crore...
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana creates multiple world records as India women set highest ODI World Cup total vs Australia
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana creates multiple world records as India women se
At least 42 dead in South Africa as bus crashes off mountain road
At least 42 dead in South Africa as bus crashes off mountain road
Amid engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda hints at 'wild beginning' of.., drops photos of puja ceremony from..
Amid engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay hints at 'wild beginning'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE