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Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan slams BJP after RS nomination rejected: 'Trampling upon Constitution and democracy'

Addressing a press conference, she accused the saffron party of having "subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh" earlier. She said that the BJP fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 12:53 AM IST

Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan slams BJP after RS nomination rejected: 'Trampling upon Constitution and democracy'
Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan (Photo: ANI).
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Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, whose nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh were rejected on Tuesday, lashed out at the BJP and accused it of "attempting to manipulate the election." Addressing a press conference, she also accused the saffron party of having "subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh" earlier. She further said that the BJP fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength.

Natarajan said at the presser: "It all began when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. It became evident that they were engaging in politics designed to trample upon the Constitution and democracy...They are clearly attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election just as they previously subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh." She added: "This is not merely about a Rajya Sabha seat or a specific candidate; it is about the broader struggle for the 'Idea of India' and democracy that our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is waging a critical battle for our nation today. The question is whether democracy will prevail, whether India's federal structure will endure, and whether the attempt to impose a one-party system and dictatorship will be thwarted."

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said that the party will fight against the setback with all its might. "The Congress party will fight this with all its might...Regarding the legal and election-related allegations arising from these events and the way our legal experts approached the situation, the authorities could not, and cannot, simply dismiss the legal grounds; yet, what occurred was an act of sheer political malice. How an election officer, who also serves as the Legislative Assembly Secretary, gave a political shape to the BJP's agenda," he asked.

Congress leader KC Venugopal also slammed the BJP after Natarajan's nomination papers were rejected. Venugopal said that rejecting her "nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy the democratic process in a clandestine manner". He added: "The allegation of any error or non-disclosure in her nomination is complete humbug and a desperate attempt to snatch a seat from the INC. They stooped so low as to reject her nomination when they realised that their dirty tricks to compromise our INC MLAs is going to fail." The polling for Rajya Sabha biennial elections is slated to take place on June 18.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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