Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over CBSE evaluation row: 'This very youth will shatter your arrogance'

Gandhi claimed that a student seeking correction of his answer sheet is being abused and labeled "anti-national" on social media. He added that lakhs of students have raised concerns over numerous issues in the evaluation process, but no proper action has been taken so far.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday (May 25) alleged that the Modi government is targeting students and ignoring complaints over alleged errors in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exam evaluation system. Gandhi claimed that a student seeking correction of his answer sheet is being abused and labeled "anti-national" on social media. He added that lakhs of students have raised concerns over numerous issues in the evaluation process, but no proper action has been taken so far.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The Modi-Shah duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of rigging. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised about the CBSE Board exams. 18.5 lakh children took the exam--and for a week now, complaints of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair. A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice. But instead of help, he got abuse--BJP's IT cell branded him an 'Anti-National,' called him a 'Soros agent,' a part of the 'Deep State.' A 17-year-old boy raises his voice for his future, and BJP turns him into a traitor. The truth is--Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who asks questions, this government defames, intimidates, crushes. But listen up, Mr. Modi--this very youth, this Gen-Z, will shatter your arrogance."

In 2023, out of 1660511 students who appeared for the CBSE exams, 1450174 passed, registering a pass percentage of 87.33. In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 87.98, an increase of 0.65 per cent. In 2025, the pass percentage again saw a jump of 0.41 percent, standing at 88.39. However, in 2026, a sharp decline was seen in the pass percentage of students, with the overall percentage dropping to 85.20. This was also the year in which the CBSE introduced the new OSM or On-Screen Marking system.

Following widespread backlash and anxiety among students over the newly-introduced digital evaluation process, the CBSE on Sunday announced that all the candidates who were charged extra while applying for scanned answer sheets during the Class 12 post-result process will be issued refunds. In an official notice, the CBSE said that certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases when students were applying for scanned copies on May 21 and May 22. The CBSE has also extended the deadline for students to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets from May 24 to May 25 midnight.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).