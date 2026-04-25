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Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi: 'He is controlled by Donald Trump, sold off India's agriculture sector'

At an election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly, Gandhi said: "Narendra Modi made a trade deal with America, in which he sold off India's agriculture sector, small and medium industry, and energy security. Along with that, he handed over all our data to America as well."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 09:38 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi: 'He is controlled by Donald Trump, sold off India's agriculture sector'
Congress MP and LOP Rahul Gandhi.
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Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of India's relations with the United States. He alleged that the PM is being "controlled" by US President Donald Trump. At an election rally in West Bengal's Hooghly, Gandhi said: "Narendra Modi made a trade deal with America, in which he sold off India's agriculture sector, small and medium industry, and energy security. Along with that, he handed over all our data to America as well. No Prime Minister of the country can do such a thing without pressure."

The Congress leader also criticised the Trinamool Congress party (TMC) and its supremo Mamata Banerjee over the governance of West Bengal, declaring that the chief minister had destroyed industry in the state. "Narendra Modi has wiped out small traders and MSMEs in the country by implementing demonetization and a flawed GST (Goods and Services Tax). Narendra Modi works only for a handful of billionaires, which benefits Modi, BJP, and its organisations. Similarly, Mamata ji has destroyed the industry in West Bengal. Today, unemployment is rampant everywhere here, and in Bengal, jobs go only to those who are relatives of the TMC. Mamata ji is doing nothing for the people; she is working only for TMC's people," Gandhi said at the rally.

"Narendra Modi is corrupt, but TMC is no less involved in corruption. Sharda Chit Fund Scam: Rs 1,900 crore stolen, Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: Rs 6,600 crore stolen. TMC's people engage in coal smuggling, illegal mining, and impose 'goonda' tax. Mamata ji had promised in 2021 from West Bengal that employment would be provided to 5 lakh people. But the truth is that 84 lakh youths here have applied for unemployment allowance," Gandhi added.

Gandhi also accused the TMC of shielding the culprits of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case. The incident had occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on the college campus. "Just as when BJP's MLAs-MPs perpetrate atrocities against women, the BJP government protects them. Similarly, in West Bengal too, the government shields the accused. The RG Kar rape and murder case is an example right before us. In other words, there is no accountability," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after the conclusion of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, which recorded a significantly high voter turnout of more than 91 percent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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