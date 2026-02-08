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Congress slams Home Minister Amit Shah for 'weaponising' FCRA: 'Typical BJP fashion'

In a post on the social media platform X, Congress leader KC Venugopal slammed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, saying that they prevent organisations from changing their scope of work or geography.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 12:40 AM IST

Congress slams Home Minister Amit Shah for 'weaponising' FCRA: 'Typical BJP fashion'
Congress leader KC Venugopal (Photo: ANI).
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Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) and "weaponising" the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). In a post on the social media platform X, Venugopal slammed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, saying that they prevent organisations from changing their scope of work or geography.

In his post, Venugopal wrote: "In typical BJP fashion, HM Amit Shah has lied to the CBCI about FCRA and is wrongly deflecting blame to hide his government's culpability in weaponising the FCRA laws. In reality, the Modi Government has been hell-bent on using the FCRA to harass vocal civil society organisations and minority-run institutions and take over their properties. In 2020, they severely tightened FCRA rules to increase the time period for which organisations can be suspended, gave greater powers to the Centre to scrutinise them, and even limited their administrative expenses - essentially crippling them from carrying out their routine activities."

Venugopal further wrote: "In 2026, first they sought to amend the FCRA legislation to give the Centre powers to seize properties of recipient organisations and also brought in provisions of 'deemed cessation' of licenses. After widespread opposition, they withdrew these amendments only to re-introduce them through the backdoor as delegated legislation." He added: "In these new rules, they are also preventing organisations from changing their scope of work or geography, and bringing in ideological scrutiny to disallow those who oppose them. I challenge the Home Minister to show if any of these low-trust, vindictive measures were part of the FCRA in 2010 when the UPA brought it in. These are all measures introduced by a fascist regime that wants to destroy the civil society space through its harsh and regressive control. The Home Minister must stop misleading the CBCI, eminent personalities and the general public, and immediately withdraw these rules."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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