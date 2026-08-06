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Congress leader KC Venugopal slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'People who looted temple are accusing us'

Cong slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'Those who looted accusing us'

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Congress leader KC Venugopal slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'People who looted temple are accusing us'

Talking to reporters, Venugopal said the Congress never uses the name of God to divide people. "The people who looted Ram temple are now accusing Congress of being 'Ram virodhi'. People will laugh at this."

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Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 01:44 AM IST

Congress leader KC Venugopal slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'People who looted temple are accusing us'
Congress leader KC Venugopal.
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Congress leader KC Venugopal has slammed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his attack on the Congress and some other opposition parties in Lok Sabha, saying "the people who looted Ram temple are now accusing Congress of being 'Ram virodhi'". Talking to reporters, Venugopal said Congress never uses the name of God to divide people. "The people who looted Ram temple are now accusing Congress of being 'Ram virodhi'. People will laugh at this. We are asking for action against those who took money from Ram temple donations. They have no answer for it. They are covering up the people who committed the theft and making allegations against us," he said.

"We are real 'bhakts'. They are using the name of God for theft and stealing money. We never used God to divide religion. But their idea is to divide the religion in the name of God," he added. Venugopal said Kiren Rijiju spoke against the Congress party, Samajwadi Party and Opposition parties. "He spoke untruthfully. Instead of giving time, he started ridiculing me. How can the Chair do this? If he wants to become a big 'bhakt' of Narendra Modi, then he can do I another way but not in this way. We never expected this kind of behaviour from the Chair," he said.

Rijiju had accused the Congress party, Samajwadi Party and Communist parties of being "anti-Ram". Venugopal said the opposition had no knowledge about any plans of the government to call a special session for the purpose of delimitation bill. Rijiju met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. "We don't know anything. What is the purpose of a special session? Today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met us to discuss delimitation and to know the stand of the Opposition. Our stand on delimitation is very clear. Our stand is the same as it was in the last Parliament session. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister is trying to create confusion," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader also took potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The person who has to bring the delimitation bill is not even coming and is hiding in this building (Parliament). He is not even brave enough to come to the Parliament. The ministers' job is not to sit in a room in the building but to come to Parliament to explain who ordered the firing (on 20th July). He is not in a position to answer because he is guilty. Who ordered AK-47 in Bihar?" Venugopal asked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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