Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for coronavirus, isolates at home

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad stated on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and quarantined himself at home.

"Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol," Azad tweeted.

He joins a group of eminent politician who has tested positive for the virus. It includes the likes of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to name some.

India has recorded more than 73 lakh cases of COVID-19, with the death toll standing at 1,12,161. In terms of the number of cases, India is the second worst-affected country trailing behind the United States.

India recorded a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country.