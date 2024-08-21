‘We will certainly...’: Congress leader on giving ticket to Vinesh Phogat in Haryana Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader and Haryana in-charge, Deepak Babaria, has asserted that the party would certainly accommodate wrestler Vinesh Phogat if she decides to fight the upcoming Assembly polls in her home state.

"I don't know if she (Vinesh Phogat) has been approached by any of our leaders but if she wants to contest (assembly elections), we welcome her and we will certainly accommodate her," he said. His statement comes amid reports that Vinesh could make her electoral debut against cousin and wrestler Babita Phogat of the BJP.

WATCH Congress leader Deepak Babaria says, "...I don't know if she (Vinesh Phogat) has been approached by any of our leaders but if she wants to contest (assembly elections), we welcome her and we will certainly accommodate her."



"In today's meeting, we have discussed ticket… pic.twitter.com/tD0skPdnsA — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

The elections to the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and the counting of votes will take place on October 4. In Haryana, there are a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crores are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.

