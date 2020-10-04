Congress leader arrested for announcing bounty on Hathras gang-rape accused

Congress leader Nizam Malik who has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who brings the head of the accused in the Hathras rape case incident has been arrested.

Notably, Malik was injured in the police lathi-charge at DND flyover when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were briefly detained while they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras victim.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have said that they want a Supreme Court-monitored probe to be conducted in the case.

Speaking to Zee News, the victim's mother said that the UP Police did not let them see their daughter's body and perform her last rites. She also accused the District Magistrate (DM) of constantly pressurizing the family to change their statement.

In a related development, a panchayat of upper caste members, including Thakurs and Brahmins, held a Mahapanchayat at Baghna village, two kilometres from the Hathras victim`s village Bulghari, on Saturday and said all the four accused in the case were innocent.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The decision came after a high-level meeting with the concerned officials. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case," the chief minister's office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Mukul Wasnik and KC Venugopal went to meet the family of victim after getting permission from the administration.