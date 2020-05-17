Congress leader Anand Sharma claims Atmanirbhar package is worth 3.22 lakh crore, not Rs 20 lakh crore

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the fifth and final tranche of the stimulus package in New Delhi to help revive the sluggish economy, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma claimed that the package is worth Rs 3.22 lakh crore and not Rs 20 lakh crore as earlier announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pointing out that Rs 3.22 lakh crore is only 1.6% of India's GDP and not 10%, Sharma challenged the government to disprove his claims. "I'm questioning finance minister, disputing PM Modi and challenging govt to disprove me on numbers; ready for a debate with FM Sitharaman," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The leader also said that the Centre is misleading people "Govt misleading people of the country in name of the economic package; PM Modi must walk the talk now," he said.

Talking about the situation of the migrant workers who are forced to walk to their homes, Sharma said the Centre has abandoned its poor citizens and violated their fundamental rights. "The Finance Minister should answer, not question; govt has to answer on the plight of migrants forced to walk on roads due to lack of planning," he added.

Referring to Sitharaman's remarks about Rahul Gandhi and asking Congress party to behave responsibly, Sharma said that what she said against his party is 'frivolous'.

"We expect seriousness, gravitas from the finance minister; what she has said against Congress is frivolous," he said.

Sitharaman has called Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the migrant workers in Delhi who were walking to reach their homes 'dramebaazi', questioning why the party isn't arranging for trains in the states where it is in power.

"The states in which there are Congress governments should be asking for more trains, to send migrants back to their homes. They should coordinate with their alliance partners and ask for more trains, rather than wasting their time by talking to them when they are walking on foot. Why does the Congress party not speak to its states where they hold power and where their allies are, to ask for more trains?" Sitharaman questioned during a press conference on Sunday.

Sitharaman also asked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to deal with more responsibility in matters connected with the migrant workers.