Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

'I am sure people...': Hema Malini comments on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that "We fear the government may create hurdles and have urged the speaker not to delay the revocation of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said the Supreme Court relief to Rahul Gandhi in his disqualification case is a victory of truth and urged Speaker Om Birla to restore his membership.

The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, restoring his status as an MP.

He met the speaker and urged him to take action on restoring Gandhi's membership.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as part of a conspiracy by the ruling BJP and the Supreme Court relief to him ensures that truth shall prevail in his case, the Congress leader told reporters.

"We have met the Lok Sabha speaker and have urged him to restore Gandhi's membership in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court has granted him relief. We want that Rahul Gandhi should speak on the 'no-confidence motion' against the government in the Lok Sabha," he said.

Chowdhury also said that "We fear the government may create hurdles and have urged the speaker not to delay the revocation of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification".

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction on March 23.

