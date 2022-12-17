Search icon
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares old photo with tweet on Tawang, Congress responds

Kiren Rijiju had accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the Army and damaging India’s image while posting a photograph from Tawang with soldiers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/ @KirenRijiju

India China border row: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the India-China border dispute. Rijiju accused the Congress leader of insulting the Army and damaging India’s image. The minister from Arunachal Pradesh also tweeted a photograph of himself with soldiers, saying that Yangtse in Tawang was "fully secured now" with "adequate deployment" of army personnel. 

However, users on Twitter pointed out that the photograph of Rijiju with army personnel was an old one from October 2019. This resulted in the Congress hitting back at the minister, saying he should not have posted an old photo. 

Twitter users highlighted that the pic was of Rijiju with personnel of Arunachal Scouts, an infantry unit of the army and the minister had earlier shared the same photo, taken from a slightly different angle. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the minister as a “Shameless Distorian”. Supriya Shrinate questioned Rijiju for posting the photo and said he shouldn’t have done so. 

Rijiju had taken to twitter to slam Gandhi saying, "Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country."

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that China was preparing for a war and accused the Indian government of being “asleep” and ignoring the threat. Gandhi also claimed that China had grabbed 2,000 sq kms of Indian territory and killed 20 Indian soldiers, adding that it was “beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh”.

The border row has emerged after Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a fresh standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal’s Tawang on December 9. 

READ | Agni missiles can now strike targets more than 7,000 kms away, if India wants

(With inputs from PTI)

